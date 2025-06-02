Back to overview
Home Hydrogen Construction set to begin on ‘Baltic States’ first’ hydrogen station at Klaipėda Port

Business Developments & Projects
June 2, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

A construction permit has been granted for a new hydrogen production and refueling station at the Port of Klaipėda in Lithuania, which is expected to be the first in the Baltic States to produce and supply green hydrogen for vessels, various types of port equipment, and private transportation.

Archive; Courtesy of Port of Klaipėda

The construction tender procedure announced by the Klaipėda State Seaport Authority is reportedly nearing completion, with construction work slated to begin in June.

A specialized site will be developed, with new engineering networks built or existing ones reconstructed, Klaipėda Port said, adding that the hydrogen plant will be installed in a standard 40-foot sea container.

The station, expected to produce 127 tons of hydrogen annually, is to be developed by EPC contractor MT Group, with UK-based engineering company IMI providing the proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer.

As disclosed, the total estimated cost of the project is approximately €12 million, with around €6 million financed by European Union (EU) funds.

Algis Latakas, Director General of the Klaipėda State Seaport Authority, stated: “Klaipėda Port has set an ambitious goal – to become the first in Lithuania and the Baltic region operating a green hydrogen production station. Being the first means stepping into uncharted territory. That is not always easy, but it is undoubtedly worth it.”

“By choosing the green path, Klaipėda Port demonstrates its commitment to the European Union’s and Lithuania’s obligations and is taking bold steps forward: next year, we plan to start producing green hydrogen, and a green hydrogen-powered vessel is already being built.”

To note, in 2024, the construction of Lithuania’s first hydrogen-electric ship began at Western Baltija Shipbuilding (WBS). In June 2024, a keel-laying ceremony was held, and the vessel’s construction progressed to the in-water phase at the beginning of 2025.

The project, with a total value of €12 million, has been commissioned by the Port Authority and is being built by West Baltic Shipyard together with Baltic Workboats under a joint operating agreement.

