Sapura Energy nets over $203 million in new contracts
Oil and gas services provider Sapura Energy has announced two major project wins in South America, as well as a drilling contract win in the Ivory Coast.
Sapura Energy said on Thursday that the total value of the three contracts is RM 840 million ($203.4 million), bringing the company’s total wins to-date to RM 1.6 billion ($387.4M), in FY2021.
Sapura Energy has aimed to capture opportunities still available in addressable markets for oil and gas services, deepening its presence in the fastest growing regions like South America, Africa, and the Middle East.
In South America, Sapura Energy secured the engineering, procurement, construction and installation scope for the Eni Mexico S. de R. L. de C.V. Amoca Project – Offshore Block Area 1 in Mexico.
The contract entails the transportation and installation of the Amoca platform and the pipeline and subsea cable interconnecting the Amoca and Mizton platforms with the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit.
The works are expected to be completed by 4Q FY2022.
In Brazil, Petrobras awarded Sapura Navegação Marítima S.A. (SNM) a twelve-month extension on the contract for the operation of pipe-laying support vessel Sapura Esmeralda.
The scope of work comprises the provision of services and charter for the installation and recovery of flexible pipes, by utilising Sapura Esmeralda in Brazilian waters.
The existing contract is expected to complete by April 2021 and the twelve months extension will start immediately after the duration of the original contract of Sapura Esmeralda ends.
SNM is wholly-owned by Seabras Sapura Participações S.A., a joint venture company between Sapura Offshore and a subsidiary of Seadrill Limited.
Re-entry into Ivory Coast
Meanwhile, Sapura Energy marked its re-entry into Ivory Coast, as Foxtrot International LDC has awarded Sapura Drilling a contract for the provision of its tender assist drilling rig Sapura Berani services in the country.
Sapura Energy’s drilling arm provided similar services for Foxtrot International LDC’s drilling campaign in Ivory Coast in 2015 to 2016.
The contract scope comprises the provision of semi tender-assist drilling rig services for three wells, offshore Ivory Coast, starting in 1Q FY2022. It includes the option of one well extension.
With this contract, Sapura Energy will have two of its rigs operating in the African continent.
Its semi-submersible tender assisted drilling rig Sapura Jaya is currently working offshore Angola.
