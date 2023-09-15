SCZONE, Dutch officials pen cooperation deal to boost green fuel investments

September 15, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), and the Dutch consortium and Rotterdam City have signed a cooperation protocol that aims to attract investments in establishing green hydrogen production plants and facilities.

Courtesy of SCZONE

The parties signed the deal during El-Dien’s meeting with a Dutch delegation of officials of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Egypt, representatives of Rotterdam City and officials of the consortium led by the Egyptian Dutch Company for Business Development of Companies, which is working in the field of energy and green hydrogen at SCZONE’S Sokhna headquarters.

According to SCZONE, in addition to transporting and exporting green fuels to European markets through dedicated pipelines, the produced green fuel will be used for supplying all kinds of vehicles. Under the protocol, the Dutch government will provide technical support for studies on these projects.

The meeting follows SCZONE’s participation in the Global Hydrogen Forum in Rotterdam last May at the invitation of the Dutch government.

To remind, in December last year, seven memorandums of understanding (MoU) have been signed in Egypt to kick off studies on green hydrogen production projects in SCZONE.

At the time, Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly stated that the MoUs reflect efforts to position the country as the regional center for green fuel production.