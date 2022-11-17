Seabed surveys completed for North Celtic Sea offshore wind project in Ireland

November 17, 2022, by Adnan Memija

Irish energy provider Energia Renewables has finished seabed surveys for the North Celtic Sea offshore wind project, located off the coast of Waterford, Ireland.

Following the award of a Foreshore Licence in September 2021, the geophysical and geotechnical surveys started in April 2022 and were completed in October.

Green Rebel carried out the geophysical surveys at the project earlier this year, while Fugro was responsible for the geotechnical site survey campaign.

The surveys measured important information on seabed conditions including water depth, sediment type, and habitat distribution.

The information gathered from the surveys will inform the continued project design including the number, size, and optimum placement of the wind turbines.

Subject to progressing through statutory approvals, construction on the North Celtic Sea offshore wind project could commence in 2026 in time to meet Ireland’s 2030 climate action targets.

“We will now progress to more detailed design and consultation ahead of the establishment of the Maritime Area Regulatory Authority (MARA) and will then proceed with a formal planning application in due course”, said Eoin McPartland, Energia Offshore Renewables Manager.

McPartland also added that Energia is progressing further studies to identify potential grid connection options and suitable locations for construction and operations facilities.

This includes ecological surveys to determine the ecology of the seabed and surrounding waters.

“We’re very grateful to the fishing community for their engagement and discussions with us, which helped us to successfully complete these surveys, and to everyone who has taken part in our consultation processes and our public information clinics to date”, said McPartland.

The up to 800 MW North Celtic Sea project will be located between 10 kilometres and 25 kilometres off the Waterford coast. The wind farm is expected to generate enough green electricity to power over 500,000 Irish households.

In addition to the North Celtic Sea project, Energia is also progressing the South Irish Sea offshore wind project off the coasts of Wexford and Wicklow with seabed surveys for this project nearing completion, said the developer.

