Seadrill JV’s drillship pair secures over 800 days in Angola

August 25, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Sonadrill Holding, a joint venture (JV) between offshore drilling contractor Seadrill and an affiliate of Angola’s state-controlled oil company Sonangol, has won two contracts for a rig duo from its fleet offshore Angola.

West Gemini drillship; Source: Seadrill

Under the first contract, the West Gemini secured work with Sonangol Exploração & Produção with an estimated duration of 284 days. The campaign is expected to start in late 2025 or early 2026.

The West Gemini is a sixth-generation ultra-deepwater dual activity drillship owned by Seadrill. The 2010-built unit can accommodate 200 people, and its maximum drilling depth is 11,400 meters.

Under the second deal, Azule Energy Angola picked the Sonangol Libongos for an assignment with an estimated firm term of 525 days, plus priced options. The program is expected to start in Q3 2025 in direct continuation of the current contract.

The 2015-built Sonangol Libongos is a seventh-generation ultra-deepwater dual activity drillship of DSME e-Smart design. Its maximum drilling depth is 12,100 meters, and it can accommodate 200 people.

Sonangol owns the Sonangol Libongos and Sonangol Quenguela drillships chartered to Sonadrill, with Seadrill providing management, operational, and technical support to the 50:50 joint venture.

Last week, Talos Energy found oil at the Daenerys exploration prospect in the U.S. Gulf of America using Seadrill’s West Vela drillship, the contract for which was announced earlier this month.

