Seaspan joins forces with Anew Climate to deliver low-carbon marine fuel

August 12, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Seaspan Energy, a subsidiary of the Canadian Seaspan ULC, has formed a strategic partnership with Anew Climate to start delivering renewable liquefied natural gas (R-LNG) on North America’s West Coast.

Courtesy of Seaspan

As part of the partnership, Anew will be in charge of supplying ISCC-certified renewable natural gas (RNG) and providing pre-audit services to Seaspan required for ISCC certification. The fuel will be compliant with global standard frameworks such as the IMO Net-Zero Framework and the FuelEU Maritime Regulation.

In partnering with Anew Climate, Seaspan anticipates expanding its portfolio of offerings to include ISCC-certified R-LNG to customers along the West Coast. This service offering will be among the first to target the delivery of ISCC-certified lower-carbon marine fuel at scale, the companies stated.

The Seaspan-Anew collaboration is said to represent a first-of-its-kind initiative on North America’s West Coast. The initiative builds on the first bio-LNG bunkering in the U.S. that Anew Climate — then known as Element Markets — facilitated in 2021.

Andy Brosnan, President of Anew Climate Low Carbon Fuels, said: “At a time when global shipping is under pressure to decarbonize, this partnership brings together two innovators committed to advancing sustainable solutions. By combining Anew’s expertise in RNG with Seaspan’s marine logistic capabilities, we’re offering a market-leading approach to help shipowners meet evolving emissions requirements and reduce their environmental impact without compromising performance.”

Harly Penner, President of Seaspan Energy, added: “We’re proud to collaborate with Anew Climate to forge a new path for lower-carbon marine fuel. This partnership supports our goal to provide cleaner energy solutions to the maritime industry and demonstrates our dedication to innovation and environmental leadership.”

