Seatrium enlists Axess for compliance work on Brazil-bound FPSOs

August 6, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Norway-headquartered asset integrity management company Axess Group has won contracts with Singapore’s Seatrium to secure compliance with Brazilian standards for six floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units set to work with Brazil’s state-owned energy giant Petrobras.

FPSO P-78; Source: Petrobras

The Norwegian player disclosed that it will assist Seatrium with Brazilian Regulatory Compliance (BRC) services for six FPSOs that will work with Petrobras, P-78, P-80, P-82, P-83, P-84, and P-85. The scope of work entails ensuring the units are in line with key Brazilian regulations that impact their construction.

Ricardo Freire, Vice President, Asia Pacific and Middle East (VP – APME) at Axess Group, said: “We are proud to be selected by Seatrium for these projects, solidifying our position as a market leader in BRC services. As a one-stop shop for technical support and logistics, Axess’ presence in Asia enables seamless support throughout the construction phase of newbuilds until their arrival in Brazil.”

Additionally, Axess arranged a visit by the Brazilian authorities, Diretoria de Aeronáutica da Marinha (DAerM) and Diretoria de Portos e Costas (DPC), to the P-78 unit while it was at a shipyard in Singapore.

The Norwegian firm helped obtain the necessary approvals ahead of the vessel’s sailaway to Brazil, ensuring the FPSO’s operational readiness upon arrival. This is said to be the first time such authorizations were issued before the vessel arrived in Brazilian waters.

Axess’ engineers with Seatrium employees and Brazilian authorities; Source: Axess Group

Starting with P-78, all FPSOs in the P-series are slated to feature advanced carbon-related technologies as part of Petrobras’ push for more sustainable offshore production. The unit recently left Seatrium’s yard in Singapore and is headed to Petrobras’ Búzios oil field.

Located in the Santos Basin, some 180 kilometers offshore from Rio de Janeiro, the Búzios field was discovered in 2010 and began operating in 2018. Petrobras is the operator (88.98% interest) on behalf of the Búzios Shared Reservoir Consortium, comprising CNOOC (7.34%) and CNPC (3.67%), with Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. (PPSA) as the manager.

