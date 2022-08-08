Seaway 7 starts early works on Moray West offshore wind project

August 8, 2022, by Adnan Durakovic

Seaway 7 has signed a Letter of Award with Moray Offshore Windfarm (West) Limited to start early works on the Engineering, Procurement, Installation and Commissioning (EPIC) of inter-array grid cables for the Moray West offshore wind farm in Scotland.

Seaway 7’s scope is under final negotiation and may include the supply and installation of approximately 125 kilometres of 66 kV subsea power cables and respective cable protection systems.

The company will utilise vessels from its cable lay fleet which will commence work on the project in 2024. Execution of the scope will be led from Seaway 7’s Aberdeen office.

The contract is valued at between USD 50 million and USD 150 million.

The Moray West offshore wind farm is located in the Moray Firth, approximately 22.5 kilometres from the Caithness coastline.

The development will be comprised of 60 Siemens Gamesa 14.7 MW wind turbine generators with an installed capacity of 882 MW.

Moray West recently secured a Contract for Difference (CfD) as part of the UK Government’s latest CfD Allocation Round.

The project is expected to reach financial close in the coming months, with first power expected in 2024.

The offshore wind farm is developed and majority-owned by Ocean Winds, with Lithuania’s Ignitis Group holding a minority share in the project.