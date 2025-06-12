Back to overview
Home Wind Farms LS Marine Solution preferred cable installation supplier for 1 GW offshore wind project in Korea

LS Marine Solution preferred cable installation supplier for 1 GW offshore wind project in Korea

Business & Finance
June 12, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) and LS Marine Solution have signed a preferred supplier agreement (PSA) for the 1 GW Haesong offshore wind farm in South Korea, which COP is developing on behalf of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

Photo: LS Marine Solution

Under the agreement, LS Marine Solution is the preferred supplier for subsea cable installation work, encompassing a broader scope that includes marine surveys, cable laying and burial, and cable testing. 

The Korean company says it plans to use its new cable laying vessel (CLV) for the 1 GW offshore wind project.

Related Article

The Haesong project is planned to be built off the west coast of Shinan, Jeonnam, and consists of two 504 MW phases, Haesong 1 and Haesong 3.

CIP has several offshore wind projects in South Korea, including the 96 MW Jeonnam 1 offshore wind project that recently entered commercial operations, which CIP owns jointly with SK Innovation E&S.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshorewind.

LS Marine Solution was also one of the suppliers for the now-operational project.

The parent company, LS Cable & System, also signed two preferred supplier agreements for CIP’s projects in South Korea recently, including the Haewoori Offshore Wind 3 project and the 504 MW Taenan offshore wind farm.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles