Stena Carron drillship; Source; Stena Drilling
Second Stena Drilling rig sports DNV’s drillship notation for emissions abatement

March 24, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Swedish offshore drilling contractor Stena Drilling has welcomed the award of an Abate (P) notation, which DNV has bestowed upon another one of its drillships, following the rig owner’s addition of multiple technical and operational measures to enable the rig to cut its fuel consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The Stena Carron drillship is joining its sister vessel, Stena DrillMAX, in receiving the Abate (P) accreditation from DNV more than a year later, becoming the second Stena Drilling rig to be awarded such a notation. This milestone is said to reflect the rig owner’s commitment to reducing GHG emissions through the implementation of advanced technical and operational measures.

According to the company, DNV’s notation represents best practices in emissions reduction, as oil and gas operators and drilling contractors align to reach their net-zero targets. Therefore, the Abate (P) notation marks “a significant step” in this journey, based on Stena Drilling’s take on the achievement, as it believes the notation acknowledges units that demonstrate concrete progress in emission reduction.

Furthermore, Stena Drilling has implemented a range of technical and operational enhancements, encompassing real-time energy and emission monitoring, enhanced control of large pumps to optimize power usage, elimination of additional fuel burning in boilers by the installation of Reverse Osmosis freshwater production plants and electric lube oil heaters, hydraulic ring line EcoBoost accumulator system, and energy awareness training for all personnel, both onshore and offshore.

Erik Rønsberg, CEO of Stena Drilling, commented: “I’m delighted that we have achieved this notation for Stena Carron. We have made significant investments in equipment, training and awareness in our fleet and being awarded this Class notation aligns us well with our values of care, innovation and performance.”

With a modern fleet of five drillships and a semi-submersible, the rig owner has also adopted a certified ISO 50001 energy management system across the fleet as part of its ongoing strategy to slash its carbon footprint. Andrew Calderwood, Energy Performance Superintendent at Stena Drilling, highlighted the significance of the Abate (P) notation, emphasizing that it serves as a formal recognition of the energy efficiency initiatives implemented on the Stena Carron drillship.

DNV said: “DNV is proud to award Stena Carron with our Abate(P) notation, making it the second Stena drillship to achieve this recognition. The notation aims to help rig owners demonstrate their commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from drilling operations and highlights the importance of both technical innovation and operational efficiency in achieving these reductions. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Stena.”

Calderwood further acknowledges the ongoing commitment of the vessel’s crew and engineering support teams to maintaining a high level of energy awareness, as their dedication to sustainable operations and continuous improvement is interpreted to play “a crucial role” in enhancing the vessel’s overall efficiency and curtailing its environmental footprint.

The 2008-built Stena Carron is a sixth-generation, dual-activity drillship engineered for harsh environments, featuring advanced DP3 dynamic positioning technology and capable of drilling in water depths up to 10,000 feet (3.05 kilometers). With a maximum drilling depth of 35,000 feet (10.67 kilometers), the rig can accommodate 180 people.

This drillship is currently working on the Stabroek block off the coast of Guyana for ExxonMobil. Recently, Guyana’s Office of the Prime Minister gave its blessing for the planned $51.2 billion investment to advance the country’s flagship gas-to-energy (GtE) project.

