Semco Maritime picks Roxtec cable and pipe seals for offshore substations in US and Asia

August 16, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Offshore substation engineering company Semco Maritime has selected Roxtec to deliver cable and pipe seals for low, medium and high-voltage applications to multiple offshore wind projects in the US and Asia.

Following the long cooperation, the companies have entered into a three-year agreement under which Roxtec will deliver seals for projects such as Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind and multiple offshore wind farms in Asia.

Roxtec provides solutions for many applications onboard substations, from large power cables going through steel structures to cables passing through sandwich panels or entering control cabinets.

The sealing modules adapt to cables and pipes of different sizes and make it possible to ensure spare capacity, which is beneficial for designers as well as for installers and maintenance teams, the company said.

As informed, Semco Maritime has been specifying Roxtec sealing solutions for cable and pipe penetrations for more than a decade.

The company also uses the Roxtec Transit Designer, a software which is said to enable quick and correct selection and design of cable and pipe transits.

“The agreement is signed for 2022 to 2024”, says Thomas Schöbel, global customer coordination manager, Wind Power & Renewables, at Roxtec. “We are pleased to contribute to the development of offshore substations and to enable a green transition. Being selected as sealing partner by Semco Maritime for all the largest projects, we will continue to make a difference.”

Follow Offshore Energy’s Subsea on social media: