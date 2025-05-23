Minesto joins accelerator program that backs entry into Southeast Asian market
Minesto taps MCT Brattberg for subsea cable protection

Business Developments & Projects
May 23, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Swedish tidal energy developer Minesto has selected MCT Brattberg’s RGPM sealing systems for its tidal kite technology, designed to convert ocean currents into electricity.

Minesto’s Dragon Class tidal power plant (Courtesy of Minesto)

MCT Brattberg’s cable and pipe transit systems are said to be engineered to resist water, fire, and gas intrusion – critical protection for subsea equipment in harsh marine environments. 

MCT Brattberg noted that these systems will safeguard key components on Minesto’s kite-like devices that extract tidal and current energy. The sealing technology is intended to ensure operational continuity and system resilience across its marine installations.

“MCT Brattberg contributes with an excellent engagement, with a collaborative team and a high level of expertise. In addition, MCT Brattberg succeeds to deliver in short time frames,” said Per Wretlind, Senior Designer Tether Systems at Minesto.

Just recently, Minesto resumed electricity production from its 1.2 MW Dragon 12 tidal kite Luna in Vestmannasund, Faroe Islands, following an upgrade period, most prominently including a longer tether.

