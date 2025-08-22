Semco Maritime's investment in start-up to help bring USV tech to market
August 22, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Semco Maritime, a Danish engineering and contracting company operating in the conventional energy sector and offshore wind, has partnered up with London-headquartered start-up Stormborn to help bring unmanned surface vessel (USV) technology to market.

Source: Semco Maritime

Semco Maritime announced that it had made an investment in Stormborn, alongside Final Frontier, thereby supporting the X-WAVE USV technology.

“We are impressed with STORMBORN’s team and technology, and we look forward to deploying our offshore experience and production capacity to contribute to Danish scale production of X-WAVE USVs. As a collaboration partner and investor, we see great potential in STORMBORNs unique operational concept and capabilities, which can be applied across classic commercial areas and in the defence and security sector,” said Steen Brødbæk, CEO of Semco Maritime.

The collaboration marks a milestone in advancing dual-use USV operations for both commercial survey and defence sectors, as well as in bringing the X-WAVE USV to the market, the Danish company said.

“This investment enables construction of our X-WAVE USV platform, our StormCloud control system and accelerates the development of our SEAFENCE concept, along with trusted industry partners,” said Frederik Søndergaard Hansen, CEO and Founder of Stormborn.

“With a strong focus on commercial-scale production, cost effective operations and high payload capabilities, STORMBORN is positioned to be a game changer for continuous maritime surveillance, protection of critical infrastructure, and civil offshore surveys – delivering true dual-use capabilities.”

