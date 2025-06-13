Enova
Seven electric ships, four charging stations to get €31.6M in Enova support

Authorities & Government
June 13, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Enova, a Norwegian government enterprise, has decided to support seven electric vessels and four charging facilities with NOK 362 million (about €31.6 million).

Courtesy: Enova/Naval Dynamics

Among the projects that will benefit from the funding is what could be “the world’s largest” battery-electric containership, a breakthrough for emission-free shipping.

Eitzen Avanti is one of the companies receiving NOK 200 million in funding for a pioneering project to build two battery-powered ships to transport containers between Norway, Sweden and Germany. The ships will have battery packs of over 100 MWh and will be able to carry 850 containers.

“Each of these projects demonstrates in its own way what is possible with battery electrification in shipping. The technology is now mature and the projects are available,” Andreas Forsnes Jahn, Senior Advisor in Maritime Transport at Enova, commented.

“If the electrification of car ferries was the first wave, we hope that this will be the start of the second wave of electrification in short sea shipping,” he added.

The Port of Oslo is also receiving NOK 20.6 million in support for a charging facility for ships at the container terminal at Sjursøya.

“The Port of Oslo’s vision is to be the world’s most efficient and environmentally friendly city port. Enova’s support is a very important contribution to realizing Oslo’s and the port’s ambitious climate goals,” Ingvar M. Mathisen, Port Director at the Port of Oslo, highlighted.

“The Eitzen Group sees great potential in the electrification of regional shipping. Battery prices have decreased by over 80% in the last decade and will continue to fall as demand increases worldwide. Like a train that cannot be stopped, the use of electric ships will force itself forward as the most cost-effective way to transport goods at sea over time,” Fridtjof C. Eitzen, CEO of the Eitzen Group, said.

“We are pleased and very grateful that ENOVA and the Port of Oslo share this vision in a forward-looking manner. Their support and cooperation are crucial to realizing the project and an important first step towards scaling electric at sea.”

Polar Energy Shipco has also won Enova support for an all-electric bulk carrier that will transport minerals along the Norwegian coast. With rotor sails and battery packs of over 20 MWh, the ship will be able to operate fully electric.

In addition, GC Rieber Minerals will receive support for a charging facility at Laksevågneset.

Brim Explorer receives support for two battery-electric vessels that will operate between Ålesund and Geiranger, among other things. The ships have a number of innovative energy efficiency measures and will have battery packs of approximately 3 MWh.

Lovundlaks receives support for two electric workboats, as well as two dedicated charging facilities at its land bases.

The measures are estimated to cut 20,836 tons of CO₂ equivalents annually, Enova concluded.

