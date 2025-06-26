Shearwater GeoServices going to African island under contract with TotalEnergies
Business & Finance
June 26, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

France’s energy giant TotalEnergies has awarded Norway’s Shearwater GeoServices with a contract to perform marine seismic acquisition at an offshore block in São Tomé and Príncipe, West Africa, it entered last year.

Source: Shearwater GeoServices

The project is the first under a three-year firm capacity reservation agreement (CRA) for global marine seismic streamer acquisition services the companies signed earlier this year, guaranteeing a minimum of 18 vessel months of activity for Shearwater’s seismic fleet.

Now, Shearwater has been awarded a 3D marine seismic acquisition contract for the STP-02 Block in São Tomé and Príncipe.

The two-month exploration survey will start early in the third quarter of 2025 using the 3D seismic vessel SW Empress.

TotalEnergies entered the offshore exploration block STP02 in 2024 and operates it on behalf of partners Agência Nacional do Petroléo de S. Tomé e Principé (ANP-STP) and Sonangol.

Shearwater CEO Irene Waage Basili said: “This award marks the initiation of our extended collaboration with TotalEnergies, as it will be the first project after the recently announced seismic capacity agreement, which is an important strategic platform for both companies, providing Shearwater with long-term visibility on future demand, while also supporting TotalEnergies’ global exploration strategy with industry leading geophysical technology and assets.”

This month, Shearwater also reported it had won a contract with Norway’s state-owned energy company Equinor for a 4D survey over its Tyrihans field in the Norwegian Sea.

