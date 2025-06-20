Equinor contracts compatriots for 4D survey over field operational since 2009

Back to overview
June 20, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway’s state-owned energy company Equinor has contracted compatriot marine geoscience and technology company Shearwater GeoServices to perform a 4D survey over its Tyrihans field in the Norwegian Sea.

Located 25 kilometers southeast of the Åsgard field in water depth of 270 meters, Tyrihans was discovered in 1983 and the plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in 2006.

The field is developed with five subsea templates tied back to the Kristin platform, four templates for production and gas injection and one template for seawater injection. Gas for injection and gas lift is supplied from the Åsgard B platform. Production started in 2009.

According to the Norwegian Offshore Directorate, drilling of new wells is challenging on Tyrihans because of reservoir depletion. To increase recovery for both oil and gas, work related to low pressure production and possibilities for infill wells is ongoing. In 2024, a new production well was drilled on the field.

Shearwater’s one-month 4D towed streamer seismic survey will begin in early August and will see the deployment of the 126-meter-long Amazon Conqueror, using Isometrix technology.

It is the first project awarded under the 2021 Equinor frame agreement following a recent extension for an additional two years.

The survey follows the 4D campaign for Equinor at the Mariner and Heidrun fields, performed last year.

According to the company, applying the same technology to capture repeat high-quality seismic data over the area will help understand changes to the reservoir over time in the producing field and support future production strategies to optimize output.

“The award reflects Shearwater’s strong technical capabilities and consistent operational reliability. Finding good solutions together with our clients is always a priority for us. In this case, we can provide our client with updated reservoir data to support long-term production optimisation and value creation,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater GeoServices.

Of note, Shearwater last month placed an order with Argus Remote Systems for the delivery of two XL work-class remotely operated vehicles (WROVs) for deepwater operations.

