Shearwater grabs Southeast Asia 3D shoot

February 1, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Seismic exploration company Shearwater GeoServices said it has secured a marine seismic 3D survey in Southeast Asia.

The project should start in the second quarter of this year and last for about two months.

It covers approximately 1,500 square kilometres.

Shearwater has not disclosed the client nor the financial details surrounding the deal.

The new project follows a contract by ONGC to provide a 3D broadband marine seismic acquisition services in the Western Offshore India area.

The four-month campaign covers two areas totalling 2,800 square kilometres in the Arabian Sea off the west coast of India.

The project takes place in the first quarter of 2021, and utilises the SW Duchess and SW Vespucci.

The vessel, designated for the above mentioned SE Asia project, has not been disclosed.