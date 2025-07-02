Back to overview
Shelf Drilling finds work for one 1982-built rig, eyes sale of another

Project & Tenders
July 2, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

UAE-headquartered offshore drilling contractor Shelf Drilling has inked a multi-year contract with India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for a jack-up rig to be deployed in the Mumbai High, offshore India.

J.T. Angel jack-up rig; Source: Shelf Drilling

As disclosed by the UAE player, the total added value of the three-year contract for the J.T. Angel jack-up rig is approximately $40 million. The rig is currently undergoing a contract preparation project, targeting start of operations in October 2025.

The 1982-built rig is of F&G L780 Mod II design. It can drill to a maximum depth of 25,000 feet and accommodate 112 people.

Greg O’Brien, Shelf Drilling’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), noted: “We are pleased to continue supporting ONGC with the award of this new contract. The contract reflects the near-term competitive environment in India, which is a strategically important market for Shelf Drilling, and we remain confident in its long-term fundamentals.”

The drilling contractor also shared that it has decided to dispose of the Trident XII rig as part of its ongoing fleet review, noting that the intended sale of the 1982-built rig will be for non-drilling purposes.

After completing its contract with ONGC in March 2025, which began in October 2021, the rig is currently stacked in India.

This follows a contract extension with Aramco, which hired the High Island V jack-up rig for a five-year assignment.

