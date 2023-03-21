Shell unveils two energy scenarios with the world caught in security and climate woes’ grasp

The Ukraine crisis brought about the global energy crisis in 2022, which put energy security at the forefront while ushering in the energy trilemma to ensure a secure, affordable and sustainable energy supply. Bearing in mind the challenges this raises, Shell, the UK-headquartered energy giant, has revealed two energy security scenarios, exploring how the world could evolve while looking into the possible energy and climate outcomes that could come to pass in a world that has security in all its shapes and forms as a prevailing concern.