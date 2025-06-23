Back to overview
Home Energy Transition ASEAN countries boost maritime decarbonization efforts

ASEAN countries boost maritime decarbonization efforts

Collaboration
June 23, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Members of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) group are stepping up to move from ambition to action in maritime decarbonization, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) said.

Courtesy of IMO

To support this process, a regional workshop on maritime GHG emissions data and national action plans took place in Bangkok earlier this month, providing practical tools and guidance to overcome persistent challenges in emissions data systems in the region, national policy planning, and green financing.

The workshop featured contributions from technical experts from IMO, United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), the World Maritime University (WMU), the Maritime Technology Cooperation Centre in Asia (MTCC Asia), and multilateral development banks.

“At ESCAP, we view sustainable and resilient maritime connectivity as a cornerstone of regional economic cooperation and integration. This workshop plays a critical role in equipping countries with the tools and knowledge needed to reduce maritime emissions while enhancing operational reliability,” Weimin Ren, Director of ESCAP’s Transport Division, emphasised the urgency of maritime decarbonization for sustainable regional development.

“Promoting low- and zero-emissions green shipping in Asia and the Pacific is not only an environmental necessity, but a strategic opportunity to future-proof maritime transport systems across the region.”

“This workshop is a timely step towards turning the 2023 IMO GHG Strategy into practical national action. Robust data systems are critical for monitoring emissions and shaping effective policies, while capacity building ensures countries can adopt low- and zero-carbon technologies safely and efficiently. IMO remains committed to supporting its Member States through technical assistance and collaboration under initiatives like SMART-C, to drive an inclusive transition to greener shipping,” Roel Hoenders, Head of Climate Action and Clean Air at IMO, noted.

The regional inception workshop was co-organized by the IMO and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) under the SMART-C GHG Project with funding from the Republic of Korea. The SMART-C GHG Project is an initiative led by IMO, aimed at supporting the Governments of the Philippines and Viet Nam in formulating and implementing maritime GHG reduction policies and National Action Plans (NAPs)

Country presentations highlighted real-world progress and challenges in national policies, including data system development. A case study from Singapore offered a replicable example of long-term national decarbonization strategy. A final panel explored how multilateral development banks can help unlock financing for green maritime infrastructure and capacity development in the region.

The workshop concluded with practical recommendations for national and regional follow-up, including continued peer-to-peer learning, enhanced donor coordination, and alignment of financial resources with national climate goals.

These outcomes will feed directly into SMART-C’s ongoing technical assistance and guide countries on their path toward a low-carbon maritime future.

In related news, a DNV report released a year ago found that the member states of ASEAN have the opportunity to cut their decarbonization costs by $800 billion by pursuing regional collaboration for projects entailing power interconnectors, hydrogen networks, and energy storage infrastructure.

All ASEAN member states share the goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, with a longstanding aspiration to establish an ASEAN power grid to meet the region’s growing energy needs while strengthening energy security.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Read more

Related news

List of highlighted news articles