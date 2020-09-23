Back to overview
Home Green marine Shipping needs to step up and introduce a carbon levy before EU does
Premium

Shipping needs to step up and introduce a carbon levy before EU does

September 23, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

IMO headquarter building
IMO headquarters; Image courtesy: IMO/Flickr under CC by 2.0

With the EU advancing on its plans to include international shipping in its Emissions Trading System (ETS), the pressure is on for the international maritime industry to introduce a market-wide measure to pay for its share of emissions.

Premium content

You are currently not logged into your account. Register and get a two week trial.

Premium

Premium content

You are currently not logged in to a MyNavingo account.

Log in Register

Premium content

Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content.

Go to the shop
Related news

List of related news articles