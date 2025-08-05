Back to overview
Singapore tugboat becomes ‘nation’s first’ to earn biofuel-ready status

Certification & Classification
August 5, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Following a retrofitting initiative, Marina Zanite, a 2012-built tugboat operated by Singapore’s towage services provider Marina Offshore, has become ‘the first’ unit of its type in the country to receive a biofuel-ready notation from French classification society Bureau Veritas (BV).

Illustration. Courtesy of MPA Singapore (Facebook)

According to Bureau Veritas, the 30-meter-long and 9-meter-wide tug underwent a retrofitting procedure to enable more sustainable operations, as part of Marina Offshore’s efforts to decarbonize its fleet.

As disclosed in a social media post by BV, the project involved modifications to the tank, as well as crew training. This ‘milestone’ is described as an ‘important’ step in Singapore’s maritime decarbonization endeavors, as the project is said to demonstrate the “efficiency” of adapting existing fleets for biofuel operations and, thus, future-proofing them in the wake of increasingly tight environmental regulations.

Reflecting on this development, Brian Lim, Head of Marketing of Marine Offshore, highlighted: “Meaningful collaborations such as this empower smaller operators like us to contribute towards MPA’s 2030 decarbonization targets while driving sustainable innovation in harbour towage operations.”

Singapore, the world’s top maritime center for the past 12 years per data based on the Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development (ISCD) Index, has increasingly been exploring the application of biofuels as a pathway to net zero.

As informed, in 2024, Singapore’s biofuel bunker sales reached approximately 880,000 tonnes, compared to the 520,000 tonnes in 2023. Alternative bunker fuels overall reportedly hit 1.34 million tonnes, doubling 2023 levels.

What is more, effective since March 2025, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) allows licensed conventional bunker tankers to carry and deliver marine biofuel blends up to B30 in the Port of Singapore without requiring separate approval.

On the other hand, regarding blends above B30 and up to B100 (or those not listed in the IBC code), suppliers are mandated to seek approval from the MPA before conducting pilots or deliveries.

Danish maritime transport player Norden is said to be the first company to complete a B100 bunkering operation in the region. The supply was conducted following the trial of a B24/VLSFO blend on the Panamax vessel Nord Taurus.

