Singapore tops the list of world’s maritime centers once again

July 14, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Singapore has topped the list of the world’s maritime centers for the 12th consecutive year based on the Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development (ISCD) Index.

Illustration. Courtesy of MPA Singapore

Jointly published by the Baltic Exchange and China’s Xinhua News Agency, the Xinhua-Baltic ISCD Index provides an independent benchmarking of the world’s leading maritime hubs by evaluating factors such as cargo throughput, port infrastructure, maritime services (including finance, law, and shipbroking), and the overall business environment.

Owing to “its consistent performance as one of the world’s busiest transhipment and bunkering hubs, and a well-established ecosystem of professional maritime services and expertise”, Singapore remained at the top of the list among 43 maritime cities and regions, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA Singapore) stated.

In 2024, Singapore handled a record-high 41.12 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in container throughput and saw total vessel arrival tonnage exceed 3 billion gross tons, with the Port of Singapore also remaining the world’s largest bunkering port, having supplied 54.92 million tonnes of marine fuel last year, including the sale of alternative bunker fuels which exceeded one million tonnes for the first time MPA Singapore reported.

What is more, the city-state hosts more than 200 international shipping groups and a growing number of maritime technology start-ups that “strengthen its position as a global node for maritime innovation and enterprise” and create new career pathways in areas such as port operations, digital systems management, automation, maritime law, and sustainability as the sector transforms to meet the regulations and requirements for a more digital and decarbonized course.

Just last month, MPA and NUS Enterprise, the entrepreneurial arm of the National University of Singapore (NUS), launched the 9th edition of the PIER71 Smart Port Challenge (SPC) 2025, featuring 15 challenge statements spanning four focus areas: maritime green technologies, smart shipping, next-generation ports, and digitalization.

Ang Wee Keong, Chief Executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, commented: “We thank our industry partners, the research and enterprise community, and our unions who have been instrumental in Singapore’s journey to become a leading international maritime centre and global hub port. We will continue to build on this momentum by innovating and investing in digitalisation, green technologies, and workforce development to strengthen Singapore’s position as a trusted and future-ready international maritime centre.”

