Burando Energies teams up with NCLH and World Fuel Service for biofuel supply

Business Developments & Projects
August 27, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Marine fuels supplier Burando Energies, cruise company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH), and energy company World Fuel Services have entered into a strategic collaboration to supply sustainable marine fuels in the Netherlands.

Norwegian Cruise Line

The collaboration, said to mark ‘a significant milestone in the cruise industry’s transition toward low-emission operations’, seeks to provide biofuels for NCLH’s three brands – Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises – during port stays in the Netherlands.

The NCLH vessel portfolio includes the 2022-built Norwegian Prima, along with five other vessels across the fleet receiving biofuel blends.

According to Burando Energies, each delivery includes a 30% blend of ISCC-certified, waste-based biodiesel used as a drop-in fuel, achieving a reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions compared to conventional marine fuels.

Burando Enegies recently delivered B100 straight-run FAME residue to multiple vessels operated by marine energy transportation company Teekay Tankers across the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region.

The latest initiative also aligns directly with NCLH’s long-term decarbonization strategy, together with its Sail & Sustain program. Through this program, NCLH investing in cleaner fuel alternatives and integrating them across its global fleet.

Since 2022, the company has completed tests of biofuel blends on multiple ships. During the summer of 2024, the cruise line’s ships Norwegian Escape, Seven Seas Voyager, and Oceania Riviera were bunkered with biofuel at the Port of Barcelona.

In late 2024, Norwegian Dawn received a B30 sustainable biofuel blend from the Dutch provider GoodFuels while docked at the IJmuiden Cruise Terminal in the Netherlands, signalling the next step in NCLH’s adoption of biofuels.

