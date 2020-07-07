Spanish port in first LNG bunkering
- Infrastructure
Spanish port of Denia recently hosted its first liquefied natural gas bunkering operation supplying the fuel to Balearia’s ferry.
The operation took place last Wednesday at the port located in Spain’s Alicante province, south of Valencia.
Balearia’s converted ferry Bahama Mama bunkered the fuel via a truck-to-ship method involving two ESK tankers, according to the Spanish ferry operator.
This was not only the first LNG bunkering operation for Denia but for any port the Valencian government owns, Balearia said.
Puerto Natura, a Balearia company that manages the Denia maritime station, has previously received an approval to conduct LNG bunkering operations.
The Bahama Mama ferry started operations on June 21 following the completion of retrofitting works at Gibraltar’s Gibdock shipyard.
The ferry now features a dual-fuel propulsion and two 280-cbm LNG tanks enabling it to sail about 750 nautical miles.
Currently, the ship operates on the ferry route connecting Denia with Ibiza and Palma de Mallorca.
The vessel joins Balearia’s growing fleet of LNG-powered vessels as the shipping company is looking to reduce emissions.
Bahama Mama is the fifth LNG-powered ferry in the company’s fleet and the third vessel that has been adapted to be able to sail on LNG.
Balearia expects to take delivery of another retrofitted ferry, Sicilia, in July.
The ferry operator plans to have a fleet of nine LNG-powered vessels by the end of 2021 with a total investment of 380 million euros ($428.9m).
