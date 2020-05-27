Balearia to complete LNG ferry conversion in July

Spanish shipping company Balearia is to add another liquefied natural gas-powered vessel to its fleet as conversion works on its Sicilia ferry progress.

Image courtesy of Balearia

Portuguese West Sea shipyard started retrofitting the Sicillia ferry to adapt it to run on LNG earlier this year.

According to a statement by Baleria on Tuesday, the works, previously expected to complete in June, will be finalized by the end of July.

Balaria says that works on the ferry are in full swing despite the situation caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The Portuguese shipyard recently installed the LNG fuel tank inside Sicilia with a capacity of 425 cubic meters which would enable the vessel to travel 1,100 miles.

The ship is 186 meters long and has a capacity for 1,000 passengers and 480 vehicles.

The Sicilia ferry will be Baleria’s sixth LNG-powered vessel out of which four are conversions and two newbuilds.

Baleria has scheduled three more LNG retrofits this year and plans to have a fleet of eleven LNG-powered vessels by the end of 2021.