Home Offshore Wind SPIE lands offshore cable work for TPC Phase II project in Taiwan

SPIE lands offshore cable work for TPC Phase II project in Taiwan

Business Developments & Projects
September 3, 2025, by Adnan Memija

SPIE Wind Connect, a subsidiary of SPIE Global Services Energy, has been awarded a contract for the termination and testing of inter-array cables for the Taipower Offshore Wind Project Phase II (TPC Phase II) in Taiwan.

Source: SPIE

Under the contract awarded by Shinfox Far East Energy, SPIE Wind Connect will execute the termination and testing of the inter-array cables for the offshore wind farm located approximately 20 kilometers from Changhua County.

The company began its scope of work in August, with completion scheduled for 2026.

The inter-array cables will connect 31 Vestas V174-9.5 MW turbines to the offshore substation, which was recently installed at the offshore construction site.

The 300 MW TPC Offshore Phase II was one of the eleven offshore wind projects selected by the Taiwanese government in April 2018.

Once operational, the project is expected to generate 1,000 GWh of electricity annually, meeting the power needs of approximately 270,000 households and reducing CO2 emissions by over 403,000 tons each year.

