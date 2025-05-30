Statkraft and Clydeport agree to explore green hydrogen project at Hunterston PARC

Back to overview
May 30, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Norwegian renewable energy supplier Statkraft and Clydeport, part of the UK’s Peel Ports Group, have exchanged an option agreement to explore the potential development of a green hydrogen facility at Clydeport’s Hunterston Port and Resource Campus (PARC) site in Scotland.

Archive; Courtesy of Statkraft

According to Peel Ports Group, the Statkraft-proposed facility would be used for the production, storage, and export of hydrogen. Linked to the existing jetty at the site via a pipeline, it will reportedly enable the export of hydrogen from the UK on vessels in the form of ammonia.

Stuart Marley, Statkraft’s Principal Hydrogen Project Manager, said: “Hunterston is an ideal home for this facility, given its location and outstanding infrastructure. Hydrogen is an important tool in addressing the emissions from carbon-intensive industries, and we look forward to progressing our plans for the site.”

Lewis McIntyre, Managing Director – Port Services at Peel Ports Group, commented: “This is a very exciting new development for Hunterston – hydrogen is vital to the energy transition, and we’re proud to play our part in making such a development possible here on the west coast of Scotland. It is testament to Hunterston’s vast potential to house a range of innovative renewables projects. Not only are we bringing a brownfield site back into economic use, it will contribute massively to inward investment and job creation in a region that desperately needs it.”

As informed, there are several renewables projects at advanced stages at Hunterston, including XLCC’s undersea energy cable factory, Highview Power’s Liquid Air Energy Storage (LAES) facility, and Bakkafrost’s onshore aquaculture facility. It is understood that Peel Ports Group has been granted planning permission for the £150 million ($202 million) redevelopment of the site’s marine yard. The entire Hunterston site is claimed to be on track to generate £3.5 billion ($4.7 billion) in inward investment and create over 5,000 jobs.

It is important to note that this option agreement comes despite Statkraft’s earlier decision to halt the development of new green hydrogen projects. As previously reported, the company said it will not prioritize new developments but will continue to advance parts of the existing portfolio in preparation for potential investment. However, even at the time, Statkraft emphasized its belief in the long-term future of green hydrogen, stating that market activities related to this energy source would continue to be part of its portfolio.

