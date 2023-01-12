Strohm receives its ‘largest order to date’ from ExxonMobil

January 12, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Dutch Strohm has secured a second contract with U.S. oil and gas giant ExxonMobil for the delivery of thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) jumpers for a field development located offshore Guyana.

The award, said to mark Strohm’s largest order so far, will see the delivery of more than 24 of the company’s Jumper on Demand jumpers for the Uaru field.

The TCP bound for the field will be produced at Strohm’s manufacturing facility at its headquarters in the Netherlands and used for water and gas (WAG) injection. The jumpers, made of carbon fiber and PA12 polymer, will be installed in deep water, at depths over 1,700 meters operating in the region of 10,000psi.

The technology is set to be supplied to ExxonMobil Guyana in a single continuous length along with associated pipe-handling equipment.

According to Strohm, this concept and delivery method allows the individual 24-plus jumpers to be cut to the desired length, terminated, and tested onsite in Guyana, which provides maximum flexibility to the end user.

The company’s in-country specialist field service technicians will mobilize to Guyana as the jumper termination campaigns are called off over the duration of the deployment program, spanning pre- and post-first oil from the development.

“This is the second TCP ‘Jumper on Demand’ award from ExxonMobil in Guyana and signals our largest order to date. This is testament to the hard work and collaborative relationship developed by both companies and partners during the 12 months since securing the Yellowtail project,” said Gavin Leiper, Strohm’s Vice President for Africa & Americas.

“Having successfully delivered the pilot programme to prove the design and concept of the water alternating gas (WAG) TCP to now, winning our second major award for pipe supply within the space of just two-and-a-half years under our unique ‘Jumpers on Demand’ model, there is a real sense of pride and achievement at Strohm.”

This award, subject to government approval of the project and a final investment decision, follows a similar campaign confirmed last year with ExxonMobil for the Yellowtail development, also offshore Guyana, and marks the largest commercial agreement in Strohm’s 15-year history.

Back in January 2020, ExxonMobil announced Uaru-1 as the 16th discovery in the Stabroek Block. The well encountered approximately 29 meters of high-quality oil-bearing sandstone reservoir and was drilled in 1,933 meters of water. In April 2021, the company disclosed another oil discovery in the Uaru-2 well, which encountered approximately 36.7 meters of high-quality oil-bearing reservoirs including identified intervals below the original Uaru-1 discovery.

Located in the eastern portion of the Stabroek Block, approximately 200 kilometers from Georgetown, Uaru is expected to start production at the end of 2026-2027.