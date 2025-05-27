FPSO One Guyana; Source: SBM Offshore
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy SBM Offshore FPSO closing in on first oil with mooring off Guyana out of the way (Gallery)

SBM Offshore FPSO closing in on first oil with mooring off Guyana out of the way (Gallery)

Business Developments & Projects
May 27, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Netherlands-based SBM Offshore, a provider of the design, construction, installation, and operation of offshore floating facilities, has crossed off the task list the mooring of its new floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel, which will enable the start of production from ExxonMobil’s fourth oil project in the Stabroek block off the coast of Guyana.

FPSO One Guyana; Source: SBM Offshore

Following the arrival of the FPSO One Guyana from Singapore to Guyanese shores on April 15, 2025, SBM Offshore’s Installation Team completed the mooring of the unit on May 5, 2025, with the Normand Installer vessel, connecting each of the 20 mooring lines just 19 days after the unit arrived in the country.  

Related Article

The moored operation entailed pre-lay mooring line survey by the Normand Installer vessel; safe and efficient coordination of tug station-keeping, rescue drills, and fairlead preparation; and seamless teamwork between the tow master, Normand Installer crew, and FPSO team for mooring line transfer and tensioning.

The Dutch player, which describes the FPSO mooring milestone as a major achievement in its offshore operations in the South American country, highlighted: “This success is a testament to the dedication, precision, and collaboration of everyone involved, both offshore and onshore. A big thank you to all teams who made this possible!”

With the first oil anticipated later this year, the FPSO One Guyana will support the ExxonMobil-operated Yellowtail development, sanctioned in April 2022 as the U.S. oil major’s fourth project in the Stabroek block. This development encompasses six drill centers and up to 26 production and 25 injection wells.

FPSO One Guyana; Courtesy of SBM Offshore
FPSO One Guyana; Courtesy of SBM Offshore
FPSO One Guyana; Courtesy of SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore got a contract confirmation for the supply of the FPSO after the final investment decision (FID) was disclosed for the project. This unit will work in Guyana alongside three other FPSOs: Liza DestinyLiza Unity, and Prosperity. The Dutch giant is also tasked with the provision of the FPSO Jaguar for ExxonMobil’s Whiptail oil development.

With an initial production capacity of 250,000 barrels of oil per day, the FPSO One Guyana, featuring a design incorporating the firm’s Fast4Ward program, has an associated gas treatment capacity of 450 million cubic feet a day, daily water injection capacity of 300,000 barrels, and a storage capacity of 2 million barrels per day.

The Stabroek block, which covers 6.6 million acres (26,800 square kilometers), is operated by ExxonMobil’s affiliate in Guyana with a 45% interest. The firm’s partners are Hess Guyana Exploration (30%) and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana (25%).

The U.S. giant is not only set on deploying six FPSOs with a gross production capacity of over 1.2 million barrels of oil per day on the Stabroek block by the end of 2027, but has also hinted at the potential for up to ten FPSOs to develop the estimated gross discovered recoverable resources of over 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles