Strohm’s deep-water TCP jumper to be installed on ExxonMobil’s project off Guyana

July 1, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

In a first for the Americas region, Strohm has delivered a deep-water thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) jumper to ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration & Production Guyana Ltd (EEPGL).

Courtesy of Strohm

According to Strohm, ExxonMobil’s subsidiary plans to install the subsea water alternating gas (WAG) jumper made from TCP on the Liza Phase 2 project in Guyana this year.

The Liza Phase 2 TCP Jumper, which will be used in place of a steel jumper, will be installed in deep-water at depths of approximately 1,700 metres and be utilised for water and gas injection services for the operator’s high-pressure well injection application.

Related Article Posted: 3 months ago Thermoplastic composite pipes significantly more eco-friendly than carbon steel pipes, report says Posted: 3 months ago

The installation will be followed by a multi-jumper deployment campaign on EEPGL’s and its coventurers’ Yellowtail project using the ‘Jumper on Demand’ procurement model.

Specifically, on the back of the Liza field award for the WAG jumper, Strohm has also secured an additional contract to supply Carbon Fibre PA12 TCP for all WAG jumpers to be delivered to the Yellowtail project in 2024.

The ‘Jumper on Demand’ procurement model takes advantage of volume cost savings in the entire supply chain and involves shipping a continuous section of pipe to the in-country site. The continuous pipe is subsequently cut to length, terminated, and tested by the client, Strohm explains.

In addition to marking the first use of TCP in South America, it will also be one of the first for Strohm’s Carbon Fibre PA12 TCP material group of pipes, the company said.

The TCP jumpers will be manufactured in Strohm’s facility and headquarters in IJmuiden, the Netherlands.

Gavin Leiper, vice president of Americas (excluding Brazil) for Strohm, said: “This first award in the Americas for such a prestigious project as Liza Phase 2 has made everyone at Strohm extremely proud, with the additional contract for ‘Jumper on Demand’ for Yellowtail giving true credibility to the advantages and increasing popularity of TCP around the world.

“This is testament to the multi-disciplined work carried out to date by our company, where every aspect of the jumper design, delivery, and installation has been reviewed, assessed, and agreed. We are very pleased to be supporting this exciting regional first deployment.”

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: