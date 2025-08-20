Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel Study highlights ‘major climate benefits’ of EverWind’s green fuels project

Study highlights ‘major climate benefits’ of EverWind’s green fuels project

Environment
August 20, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Point Tupper Green Fuels Project, a green hydrogen and ammonia project developed by EverWind Fuels, could deliver ‘major global climate benefits’ and ‘significantly’ reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, according to new analysis by Dunsky Energy + Climate Advisors.

Courtesy of EverWind

EverWind has shared the results of an independent GHG assessment, which found that the Point Tupper project can reduce GHG emissions by approximately 500,000 tonnes of CO2 per year by replacing conventional, fossil fuel-based ammonia with green ammonia.

This represents 15 million tonnes of avoided emissions over the facility’s 30-year operational lifespan, the company explained.

With construction expected to begin in 2026, the project will produce 240,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually using new wind and solar generation capacity, incremental to Nova Scotia’s current installed wind power. Green ammonia is created from green hydrogen, which is produced using renewable electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, and then combined with nitrogen from the air.

In addition to the facility’s annual emission reductions, the Dunsky assessment also highlighted a cleaner production process, with green ammonia production projected to cut emissions by 98% compared to conventional ammonia produced from fossil fuels, as well as support for Nova Scotia’s grid.

According to EverWind Fuels, these outcomes directly support the Government of Canada’s Emissions Reduction Plan, which sets a national target to cut emissions 40 to 45% below 2005 levels by 2030.

Philippe Dunsky, President & CEO, Dunsky Energy + Climate Advisors, said: “Our analysis indicates that Canadian green ammonia has the potential to significantly lower global emissions when replacing existing ammonia in its current application. Further, if powered by clean generation and coupled with advanced energy storage options, it can be produced with minimal impacts to Nova Scotia’s grid.”

Trent Vichie, Founder and CEO, EverWind, added: “Dunsky’s independent assessment confirms what we’re building at Point Tupper: a made-in-Nova Scotia project that delivers real, measurable climate impact at global scale. With our leading green ammonia project and partnering with Mi’kmaq First Nations, we can decarbonize hard-to-abate industries, support Nova Scotia’s grid, and help Canada meet its 2030 targets. This is a win for Nova Scotia, a win for Canada, and a win for our allies who are racing to cut emissions.”

EverWind’s Point Tupper project will be served by a fleet of three lower-emission tugboats, which recently arrived in Canada.

The tugboats in question are two Damen RSD 2513 and one Damen ASD 3212 vessels that will deliver a reduction of approximately 80% in nitrogen oxides (NOx) and 25% in CO2 compared to the current fleet.

READ MORE

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles