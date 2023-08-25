Subsea 7 scoops up Gulf of Mexico work with Talos

August 25, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

Luxembourg-domiciled Subsea 7 has sealed a long-term deal with the Houston-headquartered Talos Energy, which will enable it to deliver innovative commercial solutions for subsea engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) projects in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Illustration; Source: Subsea 7

Thanks to the inking of this three-year strategic agreement, both players will collaborate to progress EPCI opportunities by engaging early in the design and development phases, turning concepts into robust and reliable solutions that help accelerate field development.

Craig Broussard, Vice President for Subsea7 U.S., commented: “We are excited to work collaboratively with Talos to deliver offshore engineering solutions that extend across the full energy lifecycle from concept to operations and decommissioning.



“This partnership makes it possible for us to approach projects with an open mind to develop the best possible solutions and better understand the project drivers, costs, and capacity required to ensure predictable and successful project delivery.”

Subsea 7 has secured multiple deals this year. Recently, the firm completed its scope of work for the sailaway and offshore installation of a topsides unit for a BP-operated platform in Azerbaijan’s sector of the Caspian Sea.

Prior to this, the company’s joint venture with Aker Solutions and SLB got all required regulatory approvals from competition authorities for the establishment of this subsea JV, which aims to help customers unlock reserves, reduce time to first oil, lower development costs, and achieve decarbonisation goals.

On the other hand, Talos is actively working on boosting its hydrocarbon arsenal. A few days ago, the U.S. player confirmed a commercial oil and natural gas discovery in the Gulf of Mexico, which will be tied back to an existing platform.