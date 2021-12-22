Suez Canal lowers rebate tolls of LNG carriers

December 22, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Suez Canal Authority has issued a new circular informing on the reduction of rebates on tolls for LNG carriers passing Egypt’s canal from January until June 2022.

Illustration only; Courtesy of Suez Canal Authority

As informed, this refers to the period from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022. The information was reported by Reuters, citing the canal’s authority circular published on the website on 21 December.

According to the circular, this is to encourage LNG carriers operating between the U.S. Gulf, ports South of the American Gulf, and the Gulf and ports at the west of India till Kochi port. These will have a rebate of 30 per cent of Suez Canal’s normal tolls.

Related Article Posted: 7 days ago TotalEnergies: LNG bunker market could reach 10 MTPA by 2025 Posted: 7 days ago

On the other hand, eastern ports to Kochi port up to Singapore will have a rebate of 55 per cent.

Finally, Singapore ports and its eastern ports will have a rebate of 70 per cent.

Previously, the Suez Canal Authority decided to increase canal dues by six per cent for 2022, except for LNG carriers and cruise ships.