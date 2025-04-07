Panama Canal looking to reduce emissions with Stillstrom’s offshore charging solution

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
April 7, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Stillstrom, Maersk’s offshore power and charging solutions developer, has entered into an agreement with the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) to assess the potential for implementing its technology to reduce emissions from vessels idling in and around the Panama Canal.

Courtesy of Stillstrom

Having signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), ACP and Stillstrom will conduct a joint feasibility study to explore the potential for offshore charging solutions in the region.

The feasibility study aims to evaluate how these systems could reduce emissions, improve air quality, and support the Panama Canal’s broader decarbonization strategy.

According to Stillstrom, its offshore charging technology envisions vessels silently drawing power from a stationary offshore unit, eliminating the need to burn fossil fuels while waiting in line.

A couple of months ago, the company deployed its Offshore eCharger system in a marine environment in the Port of Aberdeen, completing three charging cycles between the quayside and the vessel, with “each cycle becoming more efficient”.

Kristian Borum Jørgensen, CEO of Stillstrom, commented on the collaboration with ACP: “This partnership exemplifies the direction the maritime industry needs to take – embracing innovation to directly address the environmental impact of vessel operationsBy implementing offshore power and charging solutions, we’re not only reducing CO2 emissions but also creating a pathway to cleaner air, cleaner seas, and a more sustainable future for global shipping.

Ilya Espino de Marotta, Deputy Administrator and Chief Sustainability Officer, Panama Canal Authority, said: “At the Panama Canal, we recognize that bold innovation is essential to decarbonising global shipping. This collaboration with Stillstrom reflects our commitment to exploring cutting-edge solutions that reduce emissions not only in transit, but throughout the entire maritime logistics chain. Offshore charging has the potential to transform how vessels operate while waiting to transit, aligning with our vision for a cleaner, more resilient, and more efficient future for world trade.”

Following the recently introduced incentive programs for lower-emission vessels, ACP’s partnership with Stillstrom is said to mark the next move toward decarbonizing the Panama Canal, which handles around 14,000 vessels annually.

