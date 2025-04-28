SunRui opens subsidiary in Japan to support ‘cleaner and smarter’ maritime future

SunRui
Business Developments & Projects
April 28, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

SunRui Marine Environment Engineering Company, a China-based high-tech integrated engineering company and part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), has launched its Japan subsidiary in Tokyo.

The move is said to mark an important step in the company’s global strategy—enhancing local support, shortening delivery cycles, and enabling deeper partnerships with shipowners, shipyards, and classification societies in Japan.

As global maritime decarbonization policies accelerate, SunRui aims to strengthen its presence in key international markets. The company specializes in ammonia-ready systems, low-carbon exhaust gas treatment systems, as well as next-generation ballast water management systems.

“SunRui has already delivered over 1,000 high-end green marine systems to Japanese clients. Now, with a local entity in place, we are better positioned to offer tailored, efficient, and forward-looking solutions that support the industry’s transition toward clean energy,” the company said.

“With this milestone, SunRui is not just expanding geographically—we are deepening our commitment to a cleaner, smarter maritime future.”

Last week, SunRui held a maritime decarbonization-oriented forum and the ceremony for SunRui Environment Japan. The forum served as a collaborative platform to exchange ideas and explore sustainable technologies that will shape the next chapter of maritime development.

“The company will take the establishment of the Japanese subsidiary as an opportunity to further improve the global service network and provide Japanese customers with more efficient and customized green ship solutions,” Fu Hongtian, General Manager of SunRui, who attended the event, stated.

In related news, Hongtian and Wang Qihong, Chairman of SunRui, also visited ”big three” shipping companies in Japan last week, discussing current challenges and opportunities in the shipping industry as well as shipping decarbonization. Qihong expressed his hopes that the CSSC unit will continue to cooperate in the research and development of new products with the shipping companies and jointly make contributions to the green and low-carbon development of the global shipping industry.

