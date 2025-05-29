Back to overview
SunRui wins BV AiP for its wind propulsion technology

Technology
May 29, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

SunRui Marine Environment Engineering Company, a China-based high-tech integrated engineering company and part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), has received approval in principle (AiP) from French class society Bureau Veritas (BV) for its self-developed wind assisted propulsion system (WAPS).

Illustration. Courtesy of SunRui

Described as “the first of its kind in China”, the system uses rotor sails to harness wind power, enabling vessels to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

Widely recognized as a high-potential green technology in the maritime sector, the WAPS is part of SunRui’s decarbonization solution portfolio, covering clean energy supply, exhaust gas treatment, and energy efficiency.

During the certification process, BV experts conducted an in-depth review of the system’s principles, structure, layout, and control mechanisms—focusing particularly on safety and risk under real-world operating conditions. The system was found to be fully compliant with classification society standards, and ready for application on both newbuilds and existing vessels.

“With the WAPS-RSS added to our lineup, we’re taking another big step toward helping the global shipping industry navigate its energy transition,” the company said.

In related news, SunRui recently launched its Japan subsidiary in Tokyo. The move is said to mark an important step in the company’s global strategy—enhancing local support, shortening delivery cycles, and enabling deeper partnerships with shipowners, shipyards, and classification societies in Japan.

Last week, the company revealed it secured 55 shipset orders for its fuel gas supply system (FGSS) from a lineup of shipyards including Changhong International, Hengli Heavy Industry, Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI), New Times Shipbuilding, CSIC Bohai Shipbuilding, and Jinling Shipyard.

These orders, with a combined worth of about $280 million, span key vessel types such as large containerships, bulkers, pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs), and roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) ships.

Meanwhile, SunRui has deepened its strategic collaboration with Switzerland-based MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, the world’s largest container shipping company, and kicked off new partnerships with shipping players such as Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), Frontline and United European Car Carriers (UECC).

