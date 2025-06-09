Suppliers wanted: TTL opens tender for next-gen tidal energy platform

Tidal Energy array image from Tidal Technologies Limited.
Project & Tenders
June 9, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

The UK-based tidal stream energy developer Tidal Technologies Limited (TTL) has launched a procurement process for its first full-scale tidal energy prototype, TT2, marking a step forward in the deployment of UK-developed tidal stream technology.

Source: Tidal Technologies Limited (TTL)

The company is seeking suppliers for the equipment supply, manufacturing, and installation of components for the TT2 platform, which is designed to reduce operational and maintenance costs and improve energy conversion in medium-speed tidal currents. 

According to TLL, the project is part of the company’s wider goal of bringing its next-generation vertical axis tidal turbine technology to commercial scale.

TTL is calling for expressions of interest from companies with capabilities in marine concrete structure construction, offshore steel fabrication, turbine and electrical component supply, precision mechanical engineering, marine electrical systems integration, offshore transportation and installation, subsea cable supply and installation, and EPC services for large marine or offshore infrastructure.

The TT2 device is said to feature a reinforced concrete gravity base structure supporting a steel superstructure and two vertical axis turbines. The structure is designed for streamlined transport and deployment and aims to deliver predictable power from medium-energy tidal flows.

“This tender represents a major milestone in bringing our innovative tidal energy technology to market,” said David Scott, Founding Director at TTL. 

“We’re seeking experienced partners who can help us deliver this cutting-edge renewable energy solution that will contribute significantly to the UK’s clean energy targets.”

Deployment is planned for the Morlais demonstration zone (MDZ) off the coast of North Wales, with construction and assembly expected to take place in either Pembroke or Liverpool. 

“We’re committed to building strong partnerships with our supply chain,” said Jim Conybeare-Cross, Founder Director at TTL. 

“This procurement process has been designed to identify suppliers who can not only meet our technical requirements but also share our vision for advancing tidal energy as a key component of the UK’s renewable energy mix.”

Interested companies must submit their expressions of interest and areas of expertise to [email protected] by July 4, 2025.

Just recently, TTL joined the UK Marine Energy Council board for the first time and will be represented by Conybeare-Cross. The company plans to install a 2 MW vertical-axis tidal stream turbine in 2026 at the Morlais site. A 30 MW project is targeted for 2028, with larger arrays under consideration for 2029 and beyond.

