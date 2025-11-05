Back to overview
Survey to begin on damaged section of almost 40-year-old interconnector

Business & Finance
November 5, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

The UK National Grid is about to begin a marine survey of a damaged section of an interconnector between France and the UK that has been operating since 1986.

Source: National Grid

The survey of the IFA 2000 submarine cable is scheduled to begin today, November 5, approximately 3 nautical miles offshore Folkestone, Kent, and will continue until November 9 or 10, subject to weather and operational conditions.

The Panama-flagged survey vessel CERES III will be used for the work.

The 2 GW IFA 2000 high voltage direct current (HVDC) electrical interconnector is approximately 70 kilometers long, with 45 kilometers being subsea.

Three electricity interconnectors with a total capacity of 4 GW are in service between France and the UK, including IFA 2000, commissioned in 1986, the 1 GW IFA2, commissioned in January 2021, and the 1 GW ElecLink, commissioned in May 2022.

It was reported in May 2024 that the French Energy Regulatory Commission is investigating the opportunity for a new electricity interconnection between the two countries.

