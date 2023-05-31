Sweden’s Stockholm Norvik Port sets sights on becoming CCS node

May 31, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

The Swedish Energy Agency has granted funding for a feasibility study to establish a logistics node for captured carbon dioxide (CO2) at Stockholm Norvik Port.

Image credit Ports of Stockholm

The initiative, named Norvik Infrastructure CCS East Sweden (NICE), aims to develop a regional, sustainable, and cost-efficient infrastructure for carbon dioxide capture, interim storage, and transportation in eastern Sweden.

The Feasibility Study follows an overall proof of concept assessment involving various stakeholders to determine the prerequisites and conditions for establishing interim storage facilities at Stockholm Norvik Port. Ports of Stockholm, in collaboration with leading actors in the carbon capture and storage (CCS) segment, will now undertake an in-depth study to develop a comprehensive system solution proposal. This study will encompass risk analyses, business models, and permit considerations.

The port authority said that the solution for transportation and handling between the producing facilities and the end capture sites would be a major contributor to Sweden achieving its environmental goals.

We are delighted that the Swedish Energy Agency has awarded funding for an in-depth feasibility study. A future transportation solution with Stockholm Norvik Port as a CCS node would encompass a significant proportion of the carbon dioxide transport from Sweden,” explains Jens Holm, Chair of the Board of Ports of Stockholm.

The system would be open to third-party access for a higher cost-efficiency and increase the potential for the reduced emissions and negative emissions in long-terms. The work will also inspire other similar regional carbon dioxide infrastructure collaborations.

“Stockholm Norvik, Sweden’s newest freight port, opened three years ago. With our state-of-the-art facilities and perfect location in the Stockholm region, being involved in enabling a future sustainable transportation and infrastructure solution was an obvious choice for us,” says Johan Wallén, Chief Commercial Officer at Ports of Stockholm.

The feasibility study is expected to provide support for future decision-making by Ports of Stockholm and other stakeholders for the possible next step to take in the planning for a carbon dioxide management and transportation node at Stockholm Norvik. The study will be carried out in collaboration with Stockholm Exergi, Mälarenergi, Söderenergi, Vattenfall, Heidelberg Materials, Nordkalk and Plagazi and is expected to be completed this year.