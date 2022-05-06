Swedish offshore wind developer opens call for seabed surveys

May 6, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Swedish energy company Vattenfall has issued a tender looking for a contractor or contractors to deliver bathymetric survey services at offshore wind sites.

Vattenfall plans to sign a framework agreement with the selected company/companies for scheduled and ad-hoc seabed surveys at offshore wind projects.

The tender is divided into three lots. Lot 1 is for services in Denmark and Sweden, Lot 2 for the UK and Lot 3 for the Netherlands.

The framework agreement will be signed with a maximum of three contractors per Lot 1, five contractors for Lot 2 and two contractors per Lot 3. The contractor can secure one or more lots.

The deal(s) will start on January 2023 and will have a duration of three years. This includes extension options of two times per one year.

Interested parties are free to submit applications for the tender by 1 June.

Related Article Posted: 4 months ago Vattenfall working on hydrogen demo project at Scottish OWF Posted: 4 months ago

Last month, Vattenfall announced it is planning to participate in the tender for the N-7.2 offshore wind area in the German North Sea and will exercise its step-in rights if the company’s bid is not selected in the auction.

The area will support the development of up to 980 MW of capacity, and the price of the electricity is capped at EUR 64 per MWh.

The Swedish company also recently revealed its participation in the offshore wind farm tender for Hollandse Kust West Sites VI and VII in the Dutch North Sea, partnering with the chemicals producer BASF for Site VI.