Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel SWITCH Maritime bags $2 million for NY’s first hydrogen fuel cell-electric ferry

SWITCH Maritime bags $2 million for NY’s first hydrogen fuel cell-electric ferry

Business Developments & Projects
August 25, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

The U.S. shipowner SWITCH Maritime has secured $2 million in funding to develop and demonstrate New York’s first hydrogen fuel cell-electric ferry.

Illustration; Archive. Courtesy of SWITCH Maritime

SWITCH Maritime is one of five companies which was awarded the funding for clean hydrogen research and development projects through the Advanced Fuels and Thermal Energy Research Program administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on August 21 that more than $11 million had been awarded to five projects that will demonstrate new technology designs, cost reductions associated with clean hydrogen storage and distribution, evaluate large-scale clean hydrogen storage opportunities, and deploy zero-emission hydrogen-powered transportation.

“New York’s investments in clean hydrogen are helping to unlock this emerging resource as a potential contributor to the state’s affordable, abundant, and reliable energy system,” Governor Hochul stated. “Advancing alternative fuels like clean hydrogen will grow our clean energy economy while reducing emissions statewide.”

SWITCH Maritime was awarded $2 million to develop and demonstrate New York’s first hydrogen fuel cell-electric ferry to provide zero-emission transportation on New York City waterways.

The company’s Co-founder and CEO, Pace Ralli, said: “SWITCH aims to provide municipal ferry operators with viable zero-emission options to replace their aging, diesel-powered vessels. Funding from NYSERDA’s Clean Hydrogen Innovation Program accelerates SWITCH’s ability to demonstrate a hydrogen-powered 150-passenger ferry for NYC waterways, without sacrificing operational performance. New York State is a powerhouse of innovation and climate action; we can’t think of a better place to launch this groundbreaking vessel.”

SWITCH Maritime, in collaboration with LH2 Shipping and LMG Marin, is also working on the construction of the first liquid hydrogen-fueled RoPax vehicle ferry in the U.S. The project entails the U.S. construction of the existing DNVGL-classed 80-car, 300-passenger RoPax vehicle ferry design operating on liquid hydrogen fuel in Norway, MF Hydra.

Related Article

This endeavor follows the launch of Sea Change, known as the first hydrogen-powered ferry in the U.S. The vessel started public passenger service as part of the San Francisco Bay Ferry system in July 2024, after receiving its final Certificate of Inspection (COI) from the U.S. Coast Guard in May 2024.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz


Related news

List of highlighted news articles