Home Propulsion bound4blue: ‘World’s largest’ suction sails installed on LDC juice carrier

April 8, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Spanish automated wind-assisted propulsion system specialist bound4blue has installed what it claims to be “the world’s largest” suction sails on a vessel.

The installation saw four 26-meter high eSAILs fitted to the MV Atlantic Orchard.

Chartered by French merchant firm Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) and owned by Swedish shipping company Wisby Tankers, the specialized juice carrier had the sails fitted in a single stop already planned for the 10-year survey at Astander Shipyard, Santander, Spain, ensuring optimal efficiency. The four sails were installed in under a day per unit, as planned.

When sailing, the 2014-built vessel, which was originally a dry bulk vessel before undergoing a conversion in 2020, will now achieve simplified FuelEU Maritime compliance, taking advantage of the Wind Reward Factor, with further CII, EU ETS, and additional regulatory benefits, as per bound4blue.

Depending on trading routes, the vessel’s fuel consumption and emission savings are expected to reach around 10%.

José Miguel Bermúdez, CEO and Co-founder of bound4blue, said that the project showcased “the simplicity and versatility” of adopting wind propulsion systems (WPS) for an industry in transition.

“In this case, the units were lifted into positions originally occupied by four deck cranes, with all electrical and structural work, sail preparation, and full unit programming carried out in one co-ordinated yard visit,” he explained.

WAPS were identified for MV Atlantic Orchard following a review of emissions-reducing and efficiency-boosting technology by LDC’s shipping decarbonization team. Lloyd’s Register was then called in to provide an expert third-party assessment of competing solutions, before bound4blue’s fully autonomous system was selected in late 2023.

“Reflecting LDC’s journey to help shape a low-carbon maritime industry, and thanks to bound4blue’s unique technology as well as Wisby Tankers’ collaboration, we are excited about this significant first step of a voyage that represents a new milestone in our Group’s long history in shipping,” Sébastien Landerretche, LDC’s Global Head of Freight, commented.

“We look forward to sharing our initial experiences and insights in the weeks to come, as we complete our first crossing to Brazil, before returning to Europe.”

In related news, Norwegian shipping company Odfjell completed last month the first installation of a bound4blue WAPS on one of its vessels, the 49,000 dwt chemical tanker Bow Olympus.

The 183-meter-long stainless steel chemical tanker now features 22-meter eSAILs on deck.

