TDI-Brooks delivers EBP project for Total off Ivory Coast
Offshore survey player TDI-Brooks has completed environmental baseline studies (EBS) for Total off Ivory Coast.
The work took place in collaboration with the French environmental firm Créocéan and also Benthic Solutions.
TDI- Brooks deployed the R/V Proteus to blocks CI-705 and CI-706 to conduct seawater sampling and profiling as well as planton sampling at 7 stations, sediment sampling at 45 stations and live feed benthic video sled at 24 transects.
The two blocks cover an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometres. They present multi-target hydrocarbon prospects in water depths ranging from 1,000 to 2,000 metres.
The ABS-classed Proteus had a technical refit in 2009 and 2014 making it suitable for extended voyages.
The crew also adhered to strict COVID-19 protocols and mitigation measures ensuring a safe and healthy work environment.
TDI-Brooks provides laboratory analysis on sediment and water samples via its laboratory facility in College Station, Texas.
