Three TDI-Brooks vessels begin 2025 in Africa
TDI-Brooks wraps up seismic survey for Shell offshore Nigeria

TDI-Brooks wraps up seismic survey for Shell offshore Nigeria

March 14, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

U.S.-headquartered TDI-Brooks has finalized its job with Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) which entailed series of 2D ultra high-resolution (2DUHR) seismic site survey and pipeline route assessment work offshore Nigeria.

Source: TDI-Brooks

According to TDI-Brooks, the project, awarded by Compass Survey, involved acquiring conventional geophysical data and high-resolution seismic imaging to identify potential drilling hazards and optimize pipeline routing.

Survey vessel R/V Proteus was deployed for the operation to assess seabed conditions to ensure safe well site clearances and mitigate operational risks. The vessel is expected to continue working in Nigeria through Q1 and Q3 on additional analogue and 2D HR survey projects.

TDI-Brooks is currently running three vessels in West and Southwest Africa for multiple projects with International Oil Companies (IOCs). 

The DP-II vessel R/V Nautilus, which joined TDI-Brooks’ fleet in the summer of 2023, is executing a deepwater geotechnical project off Namibia, involving 20-meter JPCs and 40-meter CPT-Stingers. A shallow water deep push CPT project with the Manta-200 is set to follow.

The R/V Gyre is engaged in environmental and geotechnical projects in Northwest Africa through Q2, TDI-Brooks noted.

After a 2024 shipyard period in Las Palmas, where its Kongsberg MBES was upgraded from an EM-302 to an EM-304 MKII, the vessel completed a seep-hunting project in Suriname before returning to Las Palmas. The upgraded system enables high-resolution seabed mapping from depths of 10 to over 5,000 meters.

Gyre was also in Suriname for a four-month-long seep hunting multi-client program, becoming open for new work in October/November last year.

UK-headquartered energy giant Shell completed the sale of its Nigerian onshore subsidiary, the SPDC, to Renaissance, a consortium comprising five companies–ND Western, Aradel Energy, First E&P, Waltersmith, and Petrolin.

