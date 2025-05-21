TDI-Brooks lends a hand to Enbridge in Gulf of America
TDI-Brooks lends a hand to Enbridge in Gulf of America

May 21, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

U.S.-headquartered geotechnical and offshore survey research and service company TDI-Brooks has completed a geological assessment for Canadian pipeline and energy company Enbridge in the Gulf of Mexico/America.

RV Brooks McCall. Source: TDI-Brooks

The project saw the utilization of the 48-meter-long research vessel Brooks McCall, which performed eight piston cores (PC), seven gravity cone penetration tests (gCPTs), and 82 box cores (BC).

According to TDI-Brooks, the geotechnical tool set onboard the vessel consisted of a piston, 20-meter jumbo piston and box cores, 40-meter CPT-stingers and 40-meter stinger-sampler.

All samples gathered will be examined at the company’s geotechnical laboratory in College Station, Texas, with GEMS/Geosyntec to deliver the field reporting.

It is worth noting that Enbridge secured a deal with UK energy giant BP in October 2024 to construct and operate crude oil and natural gas pipelines for a deepwater development in the Gulf of Mexico/America.

Since the beginning of the year, TDI-Brooks completed a number of assignments, including a third-party geotechnical coring project offshore Trinidad and Tobago for Venezuelan company Geohidra, as well as a job for Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) which entailed 2D ultra high-resolution (2DUHR) seismic site survey and pipeline route assessment work offshore Nigeria.

