TechnipFMC nets Mero 2 subsea EPCI in Brazil

August 20, 2020, by Anela Dokso

TechnipFMC has secured a large contract for Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) from Petrobras, the leader and operator of the Libra Consortium, for the pre-salt Mero field, located in the Santos Basin in Brazil.

The contract covers engineering, procurement, construction, installation and pre-commissioning of the infield rigid riser and flowlines for production, including the water alternate gas wells.

It also comprises the installation and pre-commissioning of service flexible lines and steel tube umbilicals, as well as towing and hook up of the FPSO.

The offshore campaign is scheduled to start in 2022.

Arnaud Pieton, president Subsea at TechnipFMC, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded another EPCI contract by the Libra Consortium, which reinforces the long-standing relationship between Petrobras and TechnipFMC. By executing and delivering this new flagship project, we are looking forward to supporting Petrobras’s ambition in the pre-salt region and contributing to the development of Brazil.”

Libra Consortium consists of Petrobras, Shell Brasil, Total, CNPC, CNOOC and Pré-sal Petróleo SA (PPSA).