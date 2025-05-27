Back to overview
Home Subsea Two years after iEPCI contract win, TechnipFMC done with work at Shell’s deepwater oil project

Two years after iEPCI contract win, TechnipFMC done with work at Shell’s deepwater oil project

Project & Tenders
May 27, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

TechnipFMC has completed its integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (iEPCI) scope at Shell’s Dover deepwater project in the Gulf of America, formerly known as the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, some two years after receiving the contract.

Source: TechnipFMC via LinkedIn

Under the contract secured in May 2023, at the time defined as “significant”, TechnipFMC was in charge of supplying the subsea tree systems in addition to the EPCI of the umbilical, riser, and flowline systems for the Dover development.

The company’s pipelaying vessel Deep Blue was appointed for the project.

“This project marks another great milestone in our long-standing relationship with Shell. Their strong support, one team approach and high safety standards helped us overcome numerous challenges and deliver success including a first of its kind XT350 high temp coating solution for the production flowline,” TechnipFMC stated.

“We are proud to have contributed to extending production in this prolific basin and grateful to the immensely talented teams whose expertise and collaboration made this project a success.”

Related Article

In early April, Shell Offshore started the production at Dover, its second subsea tie-back connecting new wells to the existing infrastructure at its operated Appomattox production hub with up to two production wells produced through a 17.5-mile flowline and riser.

This project comes with an estimated peak production of 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The oil major discovered Dover in 2018 within Mississippi Canyon, around 170 miles offshore southeast of New Orleans in about 7,500 feet (circa 2,286 meters) of water. The final investment decision (FID) was made in March 2023.

While Shell has a 100% working interest in the project, it operates Appomattox with 79%, with INEOS Energy Petroleum Offshore USA controlling the remaining 21%.

In terms of other projects, Shell recently awarded TechnipFMC with a contract worth over $1 billion for the Gato do Mato greenfield development offshore Brazil.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles