OneSubsea delivers final subsea tree for 'world's largest deepwater oil & gas field'
June 23, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

OneSubsea has delivered the 21st and final subsea tree for Petrobras’ Búzios project in Brazil, said to be the largest deepwater oil and gas field in the world, concluding a four-year journey for the project.

Source: OneSubsea

OneSubsea, a joint venture backed by SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea7, announced today, June 23, the completion of the delivery of the final subsea tree and production adapter base to the Búzios 6 to 9 project.

The scope included the delivery of 21 10k pre-salt trees, seven subsea distribution units (SDUs), and all associated spare parts, by more than 500 employees across the company’s Taubaté, Macaé, Celle, Diamould, and Colico plants.

Located in the Santos Basin, some 180 kilometers offshore from Rio de Janeiro, the Búzios field was discovered in 2010 and began operating in 2018. It is the second field in terms of production volume and reserves in Brazil, behind the Tupi field.

The deepwater field is operated by Petrobras (88.98% stake), in partnership with CNOOC (7.34%) and CNPC (3.67%), with Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. (PPSA) as the manager. The current development concept for the field encompasses 11 platforms.

The Búzios field reached a record of 800 thousand barrels of oil produced daily on February 24, a “historic milestone” achieved after the arrival of the sixth floating production, storage, and offloading unit (FPSO) at the field, Almirante Tamandaré.

