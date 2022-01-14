TechnipFMC scores Asgard subsea iEPCI

January 14, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

TechnipFMC has secured an integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (iEPCI) contract to deliver subsea equipment for Equinor’s Smørbukk Nord development.

The scope covers a high-pressure, high-temperature subsea production system and associated equipment for a brownfield tieback in the Åsgard field in the Norwegian Continental Shelf, where TechnipFMC has a large installed base.

The installation campaign will use TechnipFMC’s battery hybrid vessel, which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions through reduced fuel consumption, the company said.

The award follows front-end engineering and design work on the project in 2021.

“Our ability to deliver this optimized solution for Equinor is possible due to our close collaboration with the client, portfolio of subsea equipment, and integrated execution model. We’re delighted to be once again delivering an iEPCI™ project for Equinor,” said Jonathan Landes, president of Subsea at TechnipFMC.

The Åsgard field development is located in the Norwegian Sea, around 200 kilometers off mid-Norway, in water depths of around 240-310 meters.

The gas from the Åsgard field is piped, via Kårstø, to continental Europe, and, according to Equinor, the field supplies about 11 billion cubic meters of gas annually to European customers.

The field was discovered in 1981, and the plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in 1996.